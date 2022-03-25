Deputies: Teen dies after fall from thrill ride at Orlando theme park

The investigation is in its early stages.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old has died after he fell from a free-fall thrill ride at Orlando's ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office says its deputies responded just after 11 p.m. to the Orlando Free Fall ride at the park after witnesses reportedly saw a person fall from the ride to the ground.

Deputies confirmed a 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Orlando Free Fall ride opened in December 2021 at ICON Park. According to a news release, the thrill ride stands 430 feet, "making it the world's tallest free-standing drop tower."

The park says the ride holds 30 riders. The ride rotates around the gigantic tower as it rises to the top. Once riders reach the top, the ride tilts forward 30 degrees and faces the ground for a "brief moment before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph."

