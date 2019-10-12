PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Navy says flight training has been suspended for about 175 Saudi Arabian students in wake of the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, was identified as the gunman. The FBI says the 21-year-old was the only shooter, and the investigation continues to determine whether he acted alone or if he were working as part of a larger network.
Navy Commander Clay Doss says classroom training is going on, and flight training for other students will resume. It's not known for how long the suspension for Saudi students will continue.
Three people were killed in the attack, all sailors: 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Coffee, Alabama; 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida; and 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Eight other people were wounded.
