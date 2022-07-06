A scorpion, geese, turtles, ferrets and ducks were also removed from the home during as authorities executed a search warrant on 2nd Avenue.

MOGADORE, Ohio — Multiple animals were removed from a home in Portage County as authorities were executing a search warrant for alleged drug law violations Tuesday.

During the investigation at the home on 2nd Avenue in Mogadore, authorities called the Portage County Animal Protective League in response to the various animals. Here's what they removed from the residence, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office:

One cat

One rabbit

One scorpion

Two alligators

Two geese

One snapping turtle

Three tarantulas

Three turtles

Four ferrets

Five dogs

Five snakes

Six ducks

300 fish

Pictures of the animals were shared by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook:

DRUG UNIT SEARCH WARRANT - MOGADORE On July 5, 2022, the Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

As a result of the search warrant, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office says investigators also found the following items:

Two firearms

Ammunition

Items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances

Digital scale

THC wax

Hashish oil

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is also working with the Portage County Job and Family Services regarding a juvenile child who lives in the residence. The controlled substances will be sent to BCI for further chemical analysis.

“The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be presented for future criminal indictments,” according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

