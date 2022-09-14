Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the migrants were sent there as part of Florida's relocation program, CBS News reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Dozens of migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard Wednesday afternoon on behalf of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, multiple news outlets have reported.

The 50 migrants made up of men, women and children were shipped off on two planes to Massachusetts as part of what DeSantis calls the state's relocation program, CBS News reports. The outlet believes the migrants are from Venezuela.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, DeSantis said, "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

Massachusetts Democratic State Rep. Dylan Fernandes said the island was given no notice of the migrants' arrival, "but are coming together as a community to support them" in a tweet Wednesday evening.

The migrants told Fernandes they would be given housing and jobs upon their arrival — many not knowing where they were, Fernandes said.

"Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants," Fernandes said on the social media app.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told Fox News Digital his office was aware of the relocation of the 50 migrants and that the state would provide short-term shelter.

Dukes County Emergency Management Association in Massachusetts, which services Martha's Vineyard, is reportedly seeking volunteers to help with the "unexpected" arrival.