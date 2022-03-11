Whitmer says $400 refund checks are being distributed now

The refund has been met with opposition because many catastrophic accident survivors are now being left with reduced care and increased medical bills.

LANSING, Mich. — Eligible Michiganders are now starting to receive $400 per-vehicle refunds, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday.

The refunds are from a $3 billion surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund that is used to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors. The MCCA is still maintaining approximately $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.

"Our bipartisan auto insurance reforms have significantly lowered the cost of auto insurance for families. And starting this week, thanks to that reform, Michiganders are getting $400 refund checks per vehicle for every insured driver, putting money in people’s pockets," Whitmer said. "We will continue working to save Michiganders money so they can pay their bills and put food on the table.”

Owners of a vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021, will receive a $400 check per vehicle insured, or $80 per historic vehicle insured. The deadline for the checks to be sent by insurers is no later than May 9, but many Michiganders are receiving them now.

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent.

The refund has been met with opposition because many catastrophic accident survivors are now being left with reduced care and increased medical bills. The $2 billion in surplus dollars left in the fund is meant to continue care for these individuals but many are saying it is not enough.

For more information on the refunds, visit the Department of Insurance and Financial Services frequently asked questions page.

