About a year after Michiganders voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the first retailers will be opening their doors to customers on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m..

In total, only six retailers are licensed from the state to sell recreational marijuana, and none of them are in West Michigan. Four are in Ann Arbor, one is near the Ohio border in Morenci and one is in Evart.

Marijuana retailers Greenstone Provisions, Arbors Wellness, Green Peak Innovations, and Exclusive Provisioning Centers in Ann Arbor are preparing for crowds on Sunday, WXYZ reports.

The state announced earlier this month that businesses that are licensed to grow, process or sell marijuana for medical use, starting on Dec. 1, can transfer half their inventory to the recreational market, with the necessary license.

Dispensaries will only be allowed to transfer half each type of marijuana product if it has been in stock for at least 30 days.

More licenses are expected to be issued in early 2020, but recreational marijuana is not expected to be widely available in Michigan until licensed growers can harvest the first crop, which could be in March or April, the Associated Press reports.

In West Michigan, a provisionary in Muskegon is prequalified with the state to receive a recreational retail license, but Park Place Provisionary is still waiting for approval from the city before getting the final license to sell marijuana. Park Place Provisionary said hopefully they can start selling in the next 2-3 weeks.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages are not allowing recreational businesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

