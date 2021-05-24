'Non-toxic' substance found in suspicious package left at Rand Paul's Kentucky home

An FBI spokesperson confirms the agency’s Louisville office and Capitol Police are working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package sent to Senator Rand Paul’s Bowling Green home.

Paul’s spokesperson Sergio Gor told Politico that a large envelope containing white powder arrived at the senator’s home sometime Monday and was being examined for harmful substances. The Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the substance was analyzed by the Bowling Green Fire Department's WMD team.

"The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic," the department said. Further investigation into the substance and the package will be conducted.

They do not know the origin of the package.

An FBI spokesperson confirms the agency’s Louisville office and Capitol Police are working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Reacting on Twitter, the Republican wrote, "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

Paul also made headlines over the weekend saying he wouldn’t be vaccinated citing “natural immunity.”