SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — County leaders and residents of Seneca County are being asked to all work together to help keep everyone in the county safe.

Every five years, Seneca County works to update their Hazardous Mitigation plan.

The plan is the groundwork for the emergency responses to potential emergency situations.

For a more rural county like Seneca, it is even more important because it helps establish protocols for which townships and departments respond to certain events when mutual aid is needed.

This year, the new county EMA administrator is also inviting everyone from the public, not just administrators.

This is so he can personally meet the people that he will be working with and serving, and he can get a better grasp of all of the concerns that could pop up in the county.

"It's also, personally, it's a good deal for me because I get out there and meet everybody and talk to them and find out what their concerns are in the county and what we can help with," said Seneca County EMA administrator John Spahr.

The hazard mitigation plan update meetings will be held on August 22 at 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. at the county EMA building on the Seneca County fairgrounds.