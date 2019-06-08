TOLEDO, Ohio — During Monday's address to the nation, President Donald Trump laid out his plans to help curtail future mass shootings.

One of those ideas was to limit violence in video games, as it's commonly asserted that violent video games can lead to real-life violence.

The president referenced "the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence."

But psychologists recently asserted that idea doesn't bear fruit.

It's a question as old as video games themselves - does the violence in more mature games cause people to recreate that violence in real life?

A recent meta-analysis paper published by professors at Harvard and Stanford last month found that playing a video game, at worst, will raise aggression levels, but will not inspire gamers to violence.

And, they noted, if playing violent games caused real-life violence, we likely would see a lot more incidents.

"The data is actually a little more nuanced, but what they find is even if there are individuals who are playing violent video games, most don't go on to perform violent acts," said Dr. Victoria Kelly with UTMC. "So, if you think about it, it's mostly the intent behind the video game."

Mike Piddock, owner of Video Game Underground in Sylvania, said that he has heard this debate for decades.

Piddock said he has personally never seen an instance of a person being inspired to commit violence based off the game they are playing.

He also said that with so much focus on parental control options on modern-day consoles, parents have the power to control exactly what their kids play.

"And if a parent sets up the game system, they can actually set up the parental controls to set the game play time, or how violent, if they only wanted E rated games or TEEN rated games. So, that's been around for a while now," Piddock said.

Click here to see the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) video game rating guide.