TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday was National Train Day in Toledo at the Amtrak station.

Folks gathered to embrace the future of rails, which in our area will be known as the "T" service.

The proposal called for train service between Toledo, Ann Arbor and Detroit with some stops along the way.

The tracks form a "T" between the cities on a map.

This is all part of a feasibility study by Transportation Economics and Management Systems.

"We'd love to run up to Detroit to the Eastern Market on Saturday morning, go to Greektown restaurants, something like that. [We would be] happy if someone could take us up there and not have to drive," Robert McMahon said.

The new "T" service would cost roughly a half billion dollars, with most of it picked up by the federal government.

Supporters predict an economic boom.

"...but the income from that; jobs and growth along the tracks. We've seen that across the country and Michigan," Bill Gill, organizer of National Train Day said.

The train trip to Detroit would be the same as a drive along I-75: about an hour.

A one way ticket would cost between $35-$45.

Still undetermined is what kind of train it would be — conventional or high speed — as well as who would run it.

So what's next?

"Money and the grassroots support we're trying to develop.That will hopefully bring some motivation to the legislature in Columbus to get some state support for this idea," Gill said.

The idea is one supporters are trying to keep on track.