Princeton University student from Euclid found dead

The body of Misrach Ewunetie was found on Thursday afternoon. Investigators believe her death was not 'suspicious or criminal in nature.'

PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office.

Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, near tennis courts and a more remote area restricted to authorized vehicles.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. According to the release, investigators say there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.

Ewunetie had last been seen on Friday, October 14 at around 3 a.m. near her dorm. Friday was also the last day of classes at Princeton before its one-week fall break.

On Monday, the university reported Ewunetie missing. While Princeton reported that increased law enforcement would be on campus, crews expanded their search, using boats, drones and helicopters to locate Ewunetie.

Misrach Ewunetie was in her junior year at the Ivy League school in New Jersey, studying sociology on a full-ride scholarship.

Before attending Princeton, Misrach lived in Euclid with her family. She graduated at the top of her class in 2020 at Cleveland's Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, while also playing soccer.

3News' Carmen Blackwell spoke to Ewunetie's mother, Tiruedil Kassa, on Wednesday. It had been one week to the day since she had last heard from her daughter. When Kassa got a call from authorities, she immediately left for New Jersey.

"We can't find her phone," Kassa said of her daughter. "We don't know, it's just switched off since Sunday. It was working before that."

According to her mother, Misrach was always been very quiet and kind, yet, kept to herself. "She's such a trusting person, just a lovely person."