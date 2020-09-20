President Donald Trump making campaign stops in Ohio Monday

The president is scheduled to be in Vandalia and Swanton on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make two campaign stops in Ohio on Monday.

Trump will be in Vandalia, just north of Dayton, around 4:30 p.m. making a stop at Wright Bros Aero to deliver remarks centering around "fighting for the American worker."

The president is also scheduled to hold a rally in Swanton, near Toledo, to host a rally at Grande Air located at the Toldeo Express Airport.

The "Great American Comeback Event" is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

President Trump has been hosting rallies at airports in several battleground states over the last few months proving that Ohio is very important to his campaign this November.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet on the debate stage for the first time on Sept. 29 in Cleveland.