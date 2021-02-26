Live coverage: President and First Lady in Houston following winter storm, will visit vaccination site

President Biden will spend the afternoon at the Harris Co. EOC, Houston Food Bank and NRG Park.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are going to be in Houston today following last week’s winter storm. It was devastating to our region, with 4.4 million people in Texas losing power and another 14.4 who -- according to the TCEQ -- had water issues.

And then there's this number – 4 minutes and 37 seconds. That’s how close we came to having a complete failure of the electrical grid, which would have put us in the dark for weeks. While here, he’ll also visit one of the mass FEMA vaccination sites.

President and Dr. Jill Biden will leave D.C. at around 10 a.m. and arrive in Houston around noon.

Dr. Jill Biden will go straight to the Houston Food Bank, while President Biden goes to the Harris County Emergency Operations Center. He’ll later join her at the food bank and then head to NRG, where he’ll speak.

We’re keeping a running account of his visit to Houston and will have any live video in the window above. And if you see photos of the motorcade or anything else related to the Bidens' visit, upload a photo or video to the Near Me section of the KHOU news app.

LIVE UPDATES OF PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY'S VISIT

7:30 a.m. - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said travelers should expect traffic delays starting at noon and into the evening hours due to the Bidens' visit. There will be a large police presence primarily near the 610 Loop. Check live traffic

6:30 a.m. - KHOU Reporter Brandi Smith was live at Ellington on #HTownRush. That's where President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will arrive later today.

Live at Ellington Field this morning ahead of President Biden’s visit to Houston.



