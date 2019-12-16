TOLEDO, Ohio — Millions of people are expected to travel for the holidays. AAA reports the 12-day travel window begins Saturday, and it's supposed to break records.

Ed Melnek of Wood County is headed to Nashville to spend Christmas with family.

"I was going to leave Thursday night, and I decided to take my time Friday and drive during the day. And when I come back, it'll be the same way," he said.

It's a drive he's made many times, and part of the routine is making a stop to the shop.

"Getting the car checked out. They did some work on it last week and there's a couple other things I want them to take a look at before I go," said Melnek.

AAA said it's a good plan. A record amount of travelers is expected this year as 115.6 million people will set off. About 105 million will travel by car, nearly 4 million more than last year.

"We estimate over 850,000 people are going to be calling AAA alone for roadside assistance in that period. About 32,000 here in our home state of Ohio," said Mike Brown with AAA.

You don't want to be one of those people. There's a couple things you can have checked before you head out. Test your battery power and your tire pressure. The recommended PSI for your particular car is located inside the driver's side door.

You'll also want to pack an emergency kit, just in case you do break down. Include snacks and water, plus a shovel, flashlight, whistle and warm blankets.

"You can be out there for hours. And in bitter cold, it can actually be a life-threatening situation," said Brown.

A little bit of planning ahead can keep you safe for the holidays.

