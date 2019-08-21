OREGON, Ohio — The 54th annual German American Festival (GAF) begins August 23 and it's expected to bring upwards of 40,000 people.

For those who have never been to the German American Fest, it's said that some of the things that can be expected are lots of food, beer and fun.

GAF officials said Thursday's preps were to finish setting up and to make their popular potato salad.

The potato salad is a nearly day-long affair starting around 10:30 in the morning.

Those making the salad said it has to be made days before the festival starts because it tastes better once the ingredients sit and marinate.

In total, they made 1.5 tons of potato salad, but the ones preparing the food take pride in it because they want people to feel the authenticity in their food.

"We pride ourselves on authentic German beer, authentic German food. If you step yourself into an Oktoberfest or a festival in Germany and compare yourself to here; when you walk in you get a true feeling and we take pride in that. It is authentic; it's not just by a name, it's done by the heart," said German American Festival General Chairman, Jack Renz.

Since the festival is in it's 54th year, getting everything prepared runs pretty smooth.

Large crowds tend to put people on edge, but the Oregon police said this is a big event for them and they are well prepared.

The police department will have almost all of their officers working and patrols will be doubling up to make sure the areas in and around the festival are under constant watch.

Officers say this weekend is when calls increase because of the amount of people at the festival and the drinking going on at the festival.

"The festival, with the amount of alcohol involved and the drinking going on, certainly DUI's go up. We also have issues with disorderly conduct, intoxication, whether that's from people fighting or getting into arguments," said Sgt. Antonio Castillo of the Oregon Police Department.

Oregon Police are stressing that people be extra cautious on the roads and be responsible if you're attending the festival.