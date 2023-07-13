Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted sets sights on 2026

Leading Edge airs Sunday morning at 8:30 on WTOL 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is considering a run for higher office in a few years, he’s not hinting at it. But he may not have to. His website may be doing all the hinting needed.

“I will make it very clear, jonhusted.com is not there for any other office other than a potential run for governor,” says Husted. “And if that time comes, when that time comes, after a conversation with my family and my close friends, we’ll decide whether we're going to go forward or not.”

During a 20-minute conversation Monday, the former Ohio Secretary of State discussed a number of topics, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent signing of the Social Media Parental Consent Act. In it, Ohio is giving social media platforms about six months to change the way they operate by forcing them to get parents to sign off on social media usage if their child is 16 years old or younger. Social media platforms have until Jan. 15 to comply.

“If you want to have a prosperous economy, you want to have a high quality of life, you’ve got to protect people in their property,” Husted said. “You've got to stop the scourge of drugs. And that comes with what law enforcement, our men and women of law enforcement do every day.”

Husted also discusses his support of Issue 1, a US-23 bypass to Columbus and college admissions based on race.