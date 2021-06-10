WTOL 11 hosts live Toledo mayoral candidate debate Oct. 26

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and challenger Carty Finkbeiner will answer questions from a panel of WTOL 11 anchors and questions brought by viewers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo mayoral race is heating up ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election, and WTOL 11 is pleased to bring you a live, televised and livestreamed debate between the candidates on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and challenger Carty Finkbeiner will answer questions from a panel consisting of WTOL 11 anchors Melissa Andrews, Tiffany Tarpley and Tim Miller and also will field questions submitted by Toledo voters. The discussion will be moderated by WTOL 11 anchor Jeff Smith.

You can leave your questions for the candidates on our social media pages by clicking here for Facebook and here for Twitter. Spanish and Arabic speakers can contact Roxanne Elias at relias@wtol.com and Zeinab Cheaib at zcheaib@wtol.com, respectively.