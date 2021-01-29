Who's in, who's out? A running list of the possible contenders for Ohio's soon-to-be open seat in the U.S. Senate

Several prominent Republicans have already decided they will not run to replace Rob Portman.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Less than one week after Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced he will not seek reelection to the United States Senate once his term is up in 2022, several prominent figures in Ohio politics have already excluded themselves from the running.

Democrats and Republicans are both vying for the seat, with several names having already been discussed including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel, and former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Despite no candidates having officially announced their intention to run, some have already declined to enter the race.

OUT OF THE RUNNING

Jim Tressel

Tressel told Buzzfeed News' Henry J. Gomez he does not intend to leave his current job as Youngstown State University's president.

"Too busy here at YSU to run for the Senate," Tressel said. "It is time for the young guys to step up."

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio's Republican lieutenant governor released a statement via Twitter detailing his reasons for not deciding to run for the Senate seat, citing future intentions to run for Governor of Ohio.

"Being Lt. Governor provides me the fulfilling opportunity and I intend to keep doing this job, run for re-election, and one day in the future, I intend to run for Governor," Husted wrote.

Rep. Jim Jordan

Jordan, a staunch supporter of former President Trump, was rumored to be the favorite to replace Portman, until it was reported on Thursday that he does not intend to leave his current position.

"Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable," a spokesperson for the congressman said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

STILL CONSIDERING

Dr. Amy Acton

A rumored favorite within the Ohio Democratic party, Acton first rose to prominence in the spring of 2020 as the director of Ohio's health department.

"Ohio Democrats already had been raising money for their eventual nominee against Portman, unhappy with his support for Trump’s Supreme Court nominees and other policies," Buzzfeed News' Henry J. Gomez first reported. "Besides [Dayton Mayor Nan] Whaley and [Ohio Rep. Tim] Ryan, former Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper and Dr. Amy Acton, who served as [Ohio Gov. Mike] DeWine’s public health director until last summer and has been courted by progressive activists, have been mentioned as potential candidates for the Senate seat."

USA Today reported in 2020 that Acton has voted in Democratic primaries in Ohio, and that in 2008 the former director had campaigned for former President Barack Obama. However, she has also been vocal about her admiration for Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican.

Former Rep. Jim Renacci

The Wadsworth resident and current Chairman of the Medina County GOP served in Congress for eight years before leaving to run for the U.S. Senate, losing to incumbent Sherrod Brown by six points. He has also been rumored as a possible candidate to run against DeWine in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Rep. Tim Ryan

The Democrat Ryan could be one potential name looking to fill the seat, according to reports. Ryan currently represents Ohio's 13th congressional district and has been noted as one of the strongest liberal voices in the Buckeye State. He has served in the House of Representatives since 2003.

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel

The Cleveland native was considered the GOP frontrunner for the Senate in 2018, but dropped out before the primary due to his then-wife's health issues. He won two terms as treasurer and previously ran against Brown in 2012, losing that race by six points.

The Wall Street Journal reports Mandel has signaled to party leaders he is "strongly considering" another Senate bid, adding that he still has $4.3 million from his last two campaigns.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

Whaley has previously been known to consider runs for Congress, and briefly ran for governor in 2018 and has discussed doing so again in 2022. She announced that she will not run for reelection as mayor, but has yet to announce an official run for another office. The Democrat became well known for her response to the mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District, which killed 10 people and injured 17 others.

Bernie Moreno

The Cleveland area businessman is "likely" to enter the race for the Republican nomination, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Colombia native has emerged as one of Ohio's prominent GOP donors in recent years, and his daughter Emily was a part of Trump's reelection campaign in the state.

Moreno later texted 3News about the report, saying, "It's important for my family to make certain they are 100% on board."

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

Cranley had previously discussed a potential run against DeWine in 2022, but a possible open Senate seat could change his course of action. The mayor has not announced any actual plans to run for Portman's seat at this time, however.

Rep. Bill Johnson

Like Jordan, Johnson is a staunch Trump loyalist and is currently in his sixth term representing Southeast Ohio's sixth district. The 66-year-old Republican confirmed Monday he is "seriously considering" running for the Senate.

A statement from Bill Johnson: pic.twitter.com/B6EGDw1j90 — Bill Johnson (@JohnsonLeads) January 25, 2021

Former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman

The Mayor of Columbus from 2000-16, the Democrat announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he is considering a run for the open Senate seat.

"As a result of calls, emails and out reach, I am considering whether I should be a candidate for the United States Senate," Coleman wrote. "Now is a time to elect a person who has a record of bringing people together to solve tough problems."

As a result of calls, emails and out reach, I am considering whether I should be a candidate for the United States Senate. Now is a time to elect a person who has a record of bringing people together to solve tough problems. — Mike Coleman (@MichaelBColeman) January 28, 2021

J.D. Vance