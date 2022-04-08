Office of Gov. Whitmer issues statement in response to jury verdicts from kidnapping trial

The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict for two defendants and returned a not guilty verdict for the other two on all accounts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After close to a week of deliberations, the jury in the Whitmer kidnapping case against Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. have returned a partial verdict.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty on all charges. The jury could not reach a verdict on any charges against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

JoAnne Huls, Chief of Staff to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, issued the following statement in response to today’s outcome in the trial of four men facing a combination of charges, such as kidnapping conspiracy, conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, and weapons charges.

“Today, Michiganders and Americans—especially our children—are living through the normalization of political violence. The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened.

The governor remains focused on her work on behalf of Michigan and all Michiganders. That includes addressing violence and threats to our democracy. We appreciate the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their work on this case.”

