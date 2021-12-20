Gov. Whitmer signs $1.5 billion in business incentives

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to bolster Michigan's appeal to businesses.
The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from state revenue, with $1 billion to be used for assistance to companies. Funds totaling $409 million will also be allocated to support restaurants, gyms and other areas of business highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support.
Whitmer applauded the legislation, which she called a "collaboration between legislative leadership, my administration, and community and business leaders" in a news release Monday.
