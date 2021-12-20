x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs $1.5 billion in business incentives

The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support.
Credit: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to allocate $1.5 billion in economic development spending for businesses during a ceremony, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from state revenue with $1 billion to be used for assistance to companies. The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to bolster Michigan's appeal to businesses. 

The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from state revenue, with $1 billion to be used for assistance to companies. Funds totaling $409 million will also be allocated to support restaurants, gyms and other areas of business highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support. 

Whitmer applauded the legislation, which she called a "collaboration between legislative leadership, my administration, and community and business leaders" in a news release Monday.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Joe Biden remembers Bob Dole as patriot, statesman in eulogy at National Cathedral