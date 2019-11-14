TOLEDO, Ohio — Dr. Sam Nelson, the head of the Political Science Department at the University of Toledo, said expect a busy next couple of weeks of hearings, but don't expect it to be like any other impeachment before.

"Whether they support the president or oppose the president, I pretty much know where they are," Nelson said.

For people with strong feelings about President Donald Trump, Dr. Sam Nelson said they likely aren't the ones to be swayed by the impeachment process.

"What Democrats want to do is, they want to convince more people that the impeachment is warranted, that the president has committed impeachable offenses and misdeeds," Nelson said. "What Republicans want to accomplish is 'well, this is not a big deal, this is not important,' and so they want to kind of undermine the case the Democrats are trying to make."

For people who have been following the closed door sessions, not much of the information is likely to be new.

"At the stage of starting impeachment hearings in the Nixon impeachment, people didn't really know much about what had happened. So, actually it was a lot of new information in those hearings," Nelson said.

Since the Clinton impeachment, the development of social media has transformed how people talk about politics.

"In one way it's a lot more democratic in that it allows everyone to participate in real time and if you have something to say, you can get it out in real time to a pretty big audience," Nelson said.

There are big downsides to that type of audience, from misinformation to only getting one side of the arguments.

"We also know that there are a lot of bots and misinformation sources on social media and that can really pervert the process," Nelson said.