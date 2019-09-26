TOLEDO, Ohio — While the impeachment inquiry is just beginning, University of Toledo students with political aspirations are learning about the process in real time.

Just a few weeks ago, they were studying impeachment inquiries for a test. Now, they're watching it play out in real time.

"One thing that everyone would agree on is that we're all paying attention to what's happening with the president. Even if you don't like him, you do like him, we're paying attention," student Carter Bomeli said.

"I feel like everybody, no matter their typical interest level in the political process has been consumed by this story," student Connor Kelley said.

When Bomeli, Kelley and Stone Zimmerman walked into their political science class Wednesday, they knew that the past 24 hours in Washington would be at the front of everybody's minds.

"It's very cool to be on the learning end of the aspect and you're actually learning how to see how the stuff you're learning about is playing out in the real world," Zimmerman said.

The three students are all political science majors, so it's like the real world has become their classroom.

"This is a unique opportunity to see stuff that's going to get taught in this major for years to come, and we're seeing it happen in real time," Kelley said,

"It's not that common, so it's helpful, but at the same time, but at the same time it could go any way, so there's not a track that you know is going to happen," Zimmerman said.

They've already started to see the impeachment inquiry play out when it comes to public opinion. It's something they are finding hard to escape in the world of a 24/7 news cycle and social media.

"I think we're really polarized as a country in our political ideology, and I think that people that support the president currently are going to support him more than they ever have and people that oppose them are going to oppose them more than they ever have. But I think the question is what about everybody in the middle," Kelley said.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Kaptur requests full transcript of phone call between Trump and Ukranian President

What the impeachment inquiry means moving forward