Trump to tour Clyde Whirlpool plant on Thursday

Pres. Trump will speak on efforts to boost the manufacturing industry and support of American-made products in his first visit to Ohio since onset of the pandemic.

CLYDE, Ohio — President Trump is scheduled to visit the Whirlpool facility in Clyde on Thursday, according to the Fremont News Messenger. In his first visit to Ohio since the onset of the pandemic and his 16th trip to the state overall, Trump will tour the plant and speak regarding his administration's dedication to assist in supporting the manufacturing industry and American-made products.

White House officials said the visit is meant to demonstrate how Trump "continues to put American jobs first." In 2018, Trump upheld a tariff on imports of large residential washing machines, a product that is manufactured by Whirlpool in Clyde.

According to Whirlpool, the tariff resulted in the creation of 200 new jobs at the Clyde plant. The Clyde plant is the largest source in the world of washing machine manufacturing.