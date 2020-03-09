Trump Jr., Biden coming to Ohio and Michigan next week

The president's son will be speaking in Lima on behalf of the Trump campaign, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden will visit Michigan.

The Republican and Democratic campaigns will be making stops in our region next week.

Announced today, both the Trump and Biden campaigns have events planned in Ohio and Michigan respectively. Both events will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

President Donald Trump will be represented by his son, Donald Trump Jr., as part of the "Make America Great Again" campaign tour. Trump Jr. will speak in Lima at 12:30 p.m., however it was not specified if the event would be open to the public. A location for this event was also not announced.

Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be in Michigan that day. Which city or cities he plans to visit have not yet been released, but further details from his campaign will likely come within the next few days.