Toledo expert urges caution about doctored content in run-up to election day

With just over two months until Election Day, a UToledo political science professor is cautioning social media users about manipulated or doctored content.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is no shortage of attack ads online as we rapidly approach Election Day. But experts are warning us to be careful what we believe.

That warning comes in the wake of a doctored video posted on Twitter by a top Republican Congressman, which has now been taken down.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican Majority Whip, tweeted a video Sunday which included a manipulated sound-bite from Ady Barkan, an activist with Lou Gehrig's disease who cannot physically speak.

"It really stuck out as more than just selective editing, but really putting words in somebody's mouth," said Dr. Sam Nelson, chair of political science at the University of Toledo.

Nelson said the tools to convince voters may be different now, but the political playbook remains the same.

"People have been using misinformation and fake quotes and lies and all these things in politics probably since politics was invented," he explained. "But we now have so many sophisticated tools to trick us."

In a world where information is free-flowing and able to spread like wildfire online, Nelson urges caution when consuming news and other content. It's especially important, he said, leading up to an election.

"Think about some things like, 'is this too good to be true? Maybe I should be more skeptical about this because it confirms things I already believe. Is this something that the person involved in the video is denying?'" he said.

Scalise has since removed his video after Twitter flagged it as manipulated. But how much does that matter? Nelson argues the damage has been done and the goal achieved.

.@SteveScalise,



These are not my words.



I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts.



You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain.



Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology. https://t.co/N6G5RgMXlO — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) August 30, 2020