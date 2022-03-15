Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim running for Ohio House seat

Grim, an at-large councilwoman, is running as a Democrat for the proposed 43rd District.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim announced Tuesday she is running for an Ohio House of Representatives seat.

Grim will enter the Democratic primary for the proposed 43rd District.

“No matter who you are or where you live, you deserve to feel safe in your community and secure in your family’s future,” Grim said. “In recent years, Ohio has experienced alarming increases in gun violence, domestic violence, and in deaths of despair from suicide, overdose, and alcohol-related liver disease. Our people need more help and more hope.”

Grim is an at-large member of Toledo City Council and serves as chair of the Health Promotion & Access Committee. She has also worked on legislation to end gender discrimination and led efforts to secure more resources to investigate and prosecute domestic violence.

“I have real-world experience meeting tough challenges,” Grim said. “In over 15 years in the public health field, I’ve worked to strengthen community clinics and expand access to healthcare. I’m an educator with experience at the university level and in K-12 classrooms. I’m a former rape crisis counselor of 10 years and a life-long advocate for women and girls. It’s thrilling putting my experience to work for our community on Council and I’ll be a strong, effective voice for Toledo in Columbus.”