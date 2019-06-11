TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday's election saw a mix of familiar and new faces come on board for Toledo City Council. Races were contested for Districts 1-6.

DISTRICT 1

Incumbent Democrat Tyrone Riley faced off against fellow democrat Shaun Strong. They were the top two vote-getters in District 1’s primary in September.

As of 11:45 p.m., Tyrone Riley topped Shaun L. Strong by 57.94% to 42.06%.

DISTRICT 2

Incumbent democrat Matt Cherry faced off against Republican challenger Abigail Sadowy. Cherry got 400 more votes than Sadowy in the September primary.

As of 11:45 p.m., Matt Cherry topped Abigail Sadowy by 60.31% to 39.69%.

DISTRICT 3

Republican Glen Cook and Democrat Theresa Gadus vied to take over the seat after Peter Ujvagi announced he would not be running for re-election. Cook beat Gadus by 40 votes in a tight September primary race.

As of 11:45 p.m., Theresa Gadus topped Glen Cook by 50.44% to 49.56%.

DISTRICT 4

Incumbent and Democrat Yvonne Harper faced a challenge by fellow Democrat, June Boyd. Harper got 70% of the vote in the September primary.

As of 11:45 p.m., Yvonne Harper topped June Boyd by 73.75% to 26.25%.

DISTRICT 5

Democrat Sam Melden and Republican Tom Names squared off to take over the seat held by Republican Tom Waniewski. Waniewski was term limited and could not run again. Melden won the September primary, getting 63% of the votes.

As of 11:45 p.m., Sam Melden topped Tom Names by 61.83% to 38.17%.

DISTRICT 6

Incumbent and Democrat Chris Delaney faced off against Republican Ron Murphy. This race was not in the September primary as these are the only candidates that applied to be in the race.

As of 11:45 p.m., Chris Delaney topped Ron Murphy by 57.93% to 42.07%.

