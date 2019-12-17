Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

The Democrat says he believes Biden is the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump in Ohio.

Strickland tells The Associated Press he believes Biden's policy positions and experience can appeal to both working class Democrats who have strayed from the party in recent years and moderate Republicans alienated by Trump's crassness and volatility.

Strickland spoke ahead of an official announcement expected Tuesday.

Strickland previously had endorsed Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a close friend who dropped out of the race in August and is now running for reelection.

