Gov. DeWine issues statement on nomination of Judge Amy Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

OHIO, USA — On Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Following the nomination, Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement applauding the selection and urging the U.S. Senate to confirm her nomination.

"As President of the United States, President Trump has the constitutional obligation to put forward a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, and I applaud his selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is both highly qualified and highly respected. In addition to her distinguished judicial career, Judge Coney Barrett is a mother of seven, a constitutional scholar, and an esteemed law professor."

Though Amy Coney Barrett is the expected replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she is more aptly described as the heir to another departed Supreme Court justice: conservative hero Antonin Scalia.

Like Scalia, for whom she once clerked, she is a committed Catholic as well as a firm devotee of his favored interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism. Those qualifications delight many on the right but dismay liberals and others who fear her votes could result in chipping away of some laws, especially the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.