With H.B. 6 future in limbo, Ottawa Co. commissioners plead for no repeal

The future of the controversial House Bill 6 is unclear, but local lawmakers are asking state leaders to leave it alone or produce a viable replacement.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — There is a plea from Ottawa County lawmakers to pump the brakes on repealing House Bill 6.

H.B. 6 is the controversial 2019 law that bailed out two Ohio nuclear plants, including Davis-Besse in Oak Harbor.

The bill's future is now murky amid an alleged corruption scheme involving former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder. The federal charges have cast a troubling shadow on the already-controversial law.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio Senate could head back to the statehouse prior to Election Day to vote on a repeal. That's what has Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Stahl concerned.

"Keeping that plant (Davis-Besse) open, keeping those good-paying jobs that obviously trickle down in the economies, not only in Ottawa County, but the region," Stahl, a Republican, said.

In an Aug. 19 letter sent to Gov. Mike DeWine and the Republican leaders of the Ohio House and Senate, the Ottawa and Lake County Commissioners said repealing H.B. 6 without a viable replacement would be devastating to their communities. They wrote thousands of jobs would be lost, air quality would drop and electricity rates would skyrocket.

"We certainly believe that nuclear power has a place in the energy portfolio for the state of Ohio," Stahl said.

Environmental advocates argue the bill did not include enough renewable energy standards. But the debate now centers around H.B. 6's overall legitimacy after federal prosecutors say Householder used it as a political pawn for his own enrichment.

"Obviously we're disappointed in Ottawa County," Stahl said. "We're disappointed in Lake County. The whole state is disappointed. But that shouldn't take away from what the merits of House Bill 6 stood for."

WTOL 11 reached out to each state representative and senator in northwest Ohio. State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said she is opposed to throwing out H.B. 6.

State Reps. Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, and Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, said they would evaluate any potential repeal and replacement legislation.

State Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, said she supports a full repeal. Several others never responded.