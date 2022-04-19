What you need to know before the May 3 primary

TOLEDO, Ohio — April 19 marks two weeks to go until Ohio's primary on May 3.
The election will not only gives the public their say on levies and issues within their respective communities but also who will be on September's ballot for important positions like the governor, secretary of state and seats in the U.S. House and Senate.
The director of Lucas County's Board of Elections, Lavera Scott, said with the election day just around the corner, she hopes people understand how important this race is.
"The people that we're electing in these gubernatorial races or these municipal races are the ones that actually, directly, have an impact on your day-to-day life," Scott said.
Scott stressed with so much at stake, she really wants people to know there even is a primary in 2022. This year's redistricting issues have seen state candidates taken off the ballot and the resulting confusion is hurting early voting, with only about 600 Lucas County residents having voted so far.
"In a normal gubernatorial [election], we would do that number in like two days. In a presidential [election], we would do it in a day," Scott said. "So it's definitely been a lot slower than anticipated."
She's still optimistic about the turnout on May 3, and encouraged registered voters to begin looking for their polling places on the Ohio Secretary of State's website or request an absentee ballot.
"If people would like to request them by mail, the law says it has to be no later than the Saturday before the election. Commonsense-wise, I always tell people a week before that," Scott said.
Scott said there's no such thing as small elections, and primaries can change the entire trajectory of schools, cities and even the entire state.
The chairman of Lucas County's Republican party, Chris Joseph, agreed and is encouraging people of all parties to let their voices be heard.
"Voting is involvement. When you're involved you have a tendency to be on top of things and pay more attention and try to drive a dialogue that's better for everybody," Joseph said.
Scott said they are still looking for poll workers to help on Election Day.
If you're interested in helping out, call the Lucas County Board of Elections at 419-213-4001.