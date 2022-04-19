What you need to know before the May 3 primary

"The people that we're electing in these gubernatorial races or these municipal races are the ones that actually, directly, have an impact on your day-to-day life," Scott said.



Scott stressed with so much at stake, she really wants people to know there even is a primary in 2022. This year's redistricting issues have seen state candidates taken off the ballot and the resulting confusion is hurting early voting, with only about 600 Lucas County residents having voted so far.



"In a normal gubernatorial [election], we would do that number in like two days. In a presidential [election], we would do it in a day," Scott said. "So it's definitely been a lot slower than anticipated."



She's still optimistic about the turnout on May 3, and encouraged registered voters to begin looking for their polling places on the Ohio Secretary of State's website or request an absentee ballot.



"If people would like to request them by mail, the law says it has to be no later than the Saturday before the election. Commonsense-wise, I always tell people a week before that," Scott said.