Ohio republican lawmakers talk potential benefits of new board of education

State Representative Josh Williams said it will return the curriculum "back-to-basics" and remove controversial issues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is trying to create a new state board of education, signing into law a transfer of power from the 19 board members to a member of his cabinet.

The transfer was supposed to happen Tuesday, but seven former board members sued, leading to a judge putting a temporary hold on proceedings until Oct. 20.

As the battle for the so-called board of education and work force continues in court, WTOL 11 is taking a look at republican's motivations for this historic shake up.

Governor DeWine said he needs to reestablish leadership after the board failed to name a state superintendent after 700 days, and he believes more will be accomplished if the power is handed over to a member of his cabinet.

"I believe it's more accountable," said DeWine at a press conference on Monday.

Accountability they hope will allow them to quickly repair the state's sinking reading and writing scores.



"It is not going to be easy for us to quickly pivot every school district in the state, every classroom," said DeWine. "We're going to do it, but it's a lot easier, frankly, if it's a member of the governor's cabinet."

One of the biggest supporters in northwest Ohio of the change is State Representative Josh Williams of House District 41.



"I think it's a necessary transition," said Williams.

Williams said this re-calibration also brings another important change, removing some of the partisan politics he said were rampant in the board of education, such as pushing through flashpoint social issues.



"There was policies in regards to if CRT (Critical Race Theory) was being taught or not, policies on whether LGBTQ issues were taught or not," said Williams. "That's not the role. They essentially exceeded the authority they were given."

Williams said he and other Republicans like him aren't necessarily against those ideas for adults, but he doesn't think the classroom is the place for it, and he argues parents have no way to opt their kids out.

Now Williams anticipates a so-called "back-to-basics" approach with the governor in charge.



"Educational policy should only be going to the academic progress of our students. It shouldn't include social issues being brought into the classroom," said Williams.

But Tuesday, WTOL 11 spoke to education leaders who don't see eye-to-eye with Williams' thinking.

Edward Janak, chair of educational studies at the University of Toledo, worries that it won't be back to basics, it will be another partisan extreme.

"We're going to start to see things like slavery was good for black people, there was two sides to the holocaust and we wanted the Alamo," said Janak.

But Williams doesn't think it'll ever get to that point. He believes this plan gives the public a more direct say through the power of the vote.

Unlike board of education members, most people know who the governor is, so now whomever holds the office will begin to matter more than ever.



"The idea is you give all Ohioans a voice," said Williams. "Now it will become a factor when selecting our governor and voting for our governor, what kind of educational policies you want to put forward."

Thursday, Governor DeWine and the seven former board members suing him will present their arguments for whether or not the temporary hold on this project should continue.