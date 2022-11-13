First-time state representatives from area ready to get to work

Josh Williams (R) is the projected house-elect of District 41; Dr. Michele Grim (D) is projected to be elected in District 43. Both have big plans for what's next.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the balance of power in Congress still up for grabs, the candidates who won their elections in Lucas County will also need to wait a little longer before things become official. That includes probable elects Josh Williams and Michele Grim.

Once official, the two first-time state reps will be headed to Columbus fresh off of historic wins. Williams said he's ready for change, as the first black republican in house since 1972.

"We are able to get anything done that could help the Black community in the Republican party, we have the potential to change the narrative and shift the votes," said Williams.

Grim, a current Toledo councilwoman, said she'll continue her cause, no matter the role.

"So, I'll be working on the same issues I do now as I will in Columbus, still fighting for the citizens of Toledo," said Grim.

Josh Williams and Michelle Grim are both projected to win their state house-seats. Williams won a close race against Democrat Nancy Larson to take District 41 and now he said he's now ready to do more.

"We want to work with the governor's office and lieutenant governor's office to allocate more funds towards our workforce development plan. Make sure we bring some more training centers to northwest Ohio," he said.

Williams also wants to expand online platforms for students after he said the COVID pandemic showed us more opportunities. He also said he'll be focusing on job training, education and criminal justice reform.

"Opening our grand jury system, giving the defendant the right to waive his preliminary hearing if he's charged with a felony and ask to be heard in front of an open grand jury," said Williams.

Democrat, Michele Grim took a large majority of votes over her Republican opponent Wendy Hendricks. She said women's rights are one of her priorities, especially after fears the state could move to a total-abortion ban.

"Codify Roe v. Wade, so bring that to the voters like they have in Michigan and Kansas and a couple other states," she said.

She said she also wants to change the healthcare climate by lowering prescription costs and increasing mental health and domestic violence resources.

"Strengthen those budgets because we really need those services now more than ever, I think," said Dr. Grim.