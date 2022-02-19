Ohio Republican Party endorses GOP incumbent Mike DeWine

Ohio's Democratic Party has not endorsed a candidate for governor.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed incumbent Governor Mike DeWine for re-election.

The 75-year-old DeWine has faced criticism from some fellow Republicans over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The endorsement came at a party meeting Friday via secret ballot.

Three other candidates are hoping to replace DeWine on the ballot as the Republican nominee; former U.S. congressman Jim Renacci, former member of the Ohio House of Representatives Ron Hood, and farmer and businessman Joe Blystone.

The primary is slated to be held on May 3.

Members of the state central committee also endorsed the other four non-judicial GOP candidates: Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Attorney General Dave Yost; Treasurer Robert Sprague; and Auditor Keith Faber.

The party’s central committee endorsed DeWine and GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted 36-26 via secret ballot.

DeWine tweeted his thanks to the party.

Thank you to the @OhioGOP for endorsing @JonHusted and me to serve you for four more years.

We will keep fighting and WINNING for Ohio! pic.twitter.com/ZWzEA0IfjP — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) February 18, 2022

Jim Renacci also tweeted after the GOP’s endorsement, saying “Ohio conservatives are fed up with Mike DeWine”.

On the democratic side, former mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley is facing Dayton mayor Nan Whaley for the nomination.