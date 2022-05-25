Ohio politicians weigh in on Texas school shooting

19 children and one teacher were killed inside a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Many Ohio lawmakers and candidates are reacting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries.

The alleged shooter was also killed by a tactical agent responding to the scene after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone; he has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Politicians across Ohio are sharing their thoughts.

Gov. Mike DeWine

"Fran and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school. School safety and law enforcement intelligence gathering are key efforts within our Ohio Department of Public Safety, and we offer any assistance to Gov. Abbott and Texas law enforcement that they may need. Fran and I will keep the victims and their families in our prayers, and we ask all Ohioans to do the same."

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

How many times are we going to allow this to happen?

⁰I'm at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting.



My heart is with the victims' families in Uvalde. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 25, 2022

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) May 25, 2022

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo)

"I am sickened by the tragedy that has unfolded in Texas today, and my heart is with the loved ones who should never have to bear such unspeakable pain. More than a dozen beautiful souls have been senselessly taken by a monster who held no regard for human life.

"Coming mere days after the racist murders carried out in Buffalo, our nation must come to grips with what is so painfully obvious: ignoring this violence and evil is no solution at all. Students, teachers, kids on the sidewalk and on playgrounds, and seniors buying groceries are being callously hunted down with no end in sight.

"Special interests – vested with colossal power – have been allowed to systematically thwart even the most reasonable measures that are supported by gun owners and non-gun owners alike.

"We cannot allow those who think the status quo is acceptable to continue to rule the day. Americans are demanding sanity, and Congress must take the commonsense steps that will protect lives and respect civil liberties."

J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

Christ have mercy. Please say a prayer for these poor kids and their families. https://t.co/4txxC2A4n8 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Howland) and candidate for U.S. Senate

Andrea and I are praying for the Uvalde community and the innocent young lives taken from us in another senseless tragedy.



Our babies are being killed by gun violence and we are failing them. We have to do something. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) May 24, 2022

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for governor

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims' families and loved ones.



No one should have to live in fear of becoming victims to deadly shootings like these as we go about our lives. At school. At the grocery store. Anywhere.



We need leaders who are willing to do something. https://t.co/GLRVvSKpbJ — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 24, 2022