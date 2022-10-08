Ohio politicians react to signing of federal 'burn pits' health care aid for veterans

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 is named in honor of an Ohio veteran who died of lung cancer after serving in Kosovo and Iraq.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, whose elder son Beau died of cancer years after deploying to Iraq, signed legislation on Wednesday expanding federal health care services for millions of veterans who served at military bases where toxic smoke billowed from huge “burn pits.”

The law, which Biden described as long overdue, caps a years-long battle to ensure treatment for chronic illnesses that veterans have blamed on burn pits, which were used to dispose of chemicals, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste on military bases. Estimates of affected troops run to 3.5 million.

Veterans and family members can learn more and apply for benefits at http://va.gov/pact.

I’m in awe of Danielle Robinson and her family’s courage. Through their pain of losing husband, father, and son Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson to toxic exposure, they found purpose to demand that we do better by our vets.



Today, with the signing of the PACT Act, we are. pic.twitter.com/HAxZo3TpA4 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 10, 2022

Biden was introduced by Danielle Robinson, the widow of Ohio veteran Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who died from a rare form of lung cancer two years ago after serving in Kosovo and Iraq. The legislation, known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, is named in honor of him.

The act also includes bipartisan legislation from U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, called the SFC Heath Robinson Burn Pit Transparency Act, which would increase transparency by requiring the VA to document a veteran who may have been exposed to burn pits and provide regular reporting to Congress.

U.S. SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D-OHIO)

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, released the following statement:

“Providing health care and benefits for veterans who suffer from toxic exposure is a cost of going to war. If you were exposed to toxins while serving our country, you deserve the benefits you earned, period. No exceptions. Our veterans have waited too long already, and today we are finally delivering for them and their families by making the PACT Act the law of the land.”

U.S. SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OHIO)

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, released the following statement:

“We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude for the safety and freedom we enjoy every day. It is our duty to stand by them and ensure transparency in the tracking of illnesses connected to their service, specifically burn pit exposure. I am pleased that this legislation has finally been signed into law to ensure that thousands of veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals while serving our country get the medical care and disability benefits they deserve.”

U.S. REP. MARCY KAPTUR (D-TOLEDO)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, released the following statement:

“As the only Ohioan on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, I am committed to using this office to help the men and women who served our nation in every way that I can. I have met so many veterans and their families who have been impacted by exposure to burn pits and toxic substances. By expanding care to millions of veterans, the PACT Act strengthens America’s commitment to those who have so faithfully and courageously served us all.”

This article will be updated with statements from politicians as we receive them.