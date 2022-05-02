x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State Politics

Ohio politicians react to leaked Supreme Court opinion reversing Roe vs. Wade

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections. But it's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

RELATED: Here are the states likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned

RELATED: Questions people are asking about Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court draft opinion leak

Ohio lawmakers are reacting to the news:

U.S. SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D-OHIO)

U.S. REP. TIM RYAN (D-NILES), CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

JOSH MANDEL, REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

J.D. VANCE, REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

NAN WHALEY, DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

RELATED VIDEO