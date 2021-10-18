Ohio politicians react to death of Colin Powell

Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died Monday from COVID-19 complications.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died Monday from COVID-19 complications. He was 84 years old.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

But his legacy was marred when, in 2003, he went before the U.N. Security Council as secretary of state and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had no such weapons represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.

Several Ohio politicians reacted to the news of Powell's death:

Gov. Mike DeWine

Governor DeWine issued the following statement on the death of former U.S. Secretary of State, General Colin Powell. pic.twitter.com/u2jJz69lg1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 18, 2021

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green)

Four-Star General Colin Powell led an accomplished life with a distinguished career. Notably, he served in the Vietnam War, as the Secretary of State, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Our prayers are with Alma and his children. https://t.co/3F5JkiWixn — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) October 18, 2021





U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan (D-Warren)