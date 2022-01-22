Ohio partisan divide again thwarts 10-year legislative maps

The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted along party lines once again. They had until midnight on Saturday to come up with new maps per the Ohio Supreme Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has failed for a second time to reach the bipartisan consensus needed to pass 10-year maps of state legislative districts based on 2020 census totals.

Despite being scolded by the state's high court, the seven-member panel approved new maps along party lines in the face of a court-set Saturday deadline.

That means the plan would be good for just four years.

But the Ohio Supreme Court has reserved the right to review the panel's proposed change.

Voting rights and Democratic groups successfully challenged an earlier round of maps as an extreme partisan gerrymander.

Republicans defended the new district lines as constitutional.

After the commission approved the new maps, the Ohio Democratic Party released the following statement:

“Republicans on the commission are determined to play by their own rules in order to advance their purely partisan interests, ignoring Ohio voters, Supreme Court justices and the Ohio Constitution in the process. Flouting the rules didn’t work out for these GOP politicians the first time, and we’ll be fighting with everything we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t work now.”

Both Democrats on the commission voted against the new map. All five Republican members of the commission, including Governor Mike DeWine, voted for it.

The commission originally approved a state legislative map in September. That map was also approved on a party-line vote and would have been good for just four years.

Earlier in January the Ohio Supreme Court determined those maps did not align with voter-approved anti-gerrymandering rules, ruling them to disproportionally favor the GOP.

The court also said that those same groups who successfully sued after the first maps were released would be given the chance to file a lawsuit on the maps approved on Saturday.