Ohio voters to decide non-US citizens' local election voting rights, changes to voting age requirements under Issue 2

If passed, citizens with green cards won't be allowed to vote in local elections in Ohio. Yellow Springs is currently the only village that allows green card voters.

OHIO, USA — Issue 2 on the Ohio ballot will address voting rights in local elections for non-U.S. citizens. These are legal citizens who have green cards but are not U.S. citizens, like people who are in Ohio for work or may have children in school.

Yellow Springs, east of Dayton, is the only town in Ohio that currently allows non-U.S. citizens to vote.

Right now, the law in Ohio allows for communities to decide whether or not people with green cards can vote in local elections. Local elections could include something like school boards or city taxes.

If Issue 2 is passed, no city or town would be able to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections and Yellow Springs would have to change its voting requirements.

"Those who support Issue 2 think that it really clarifies that non-U.S. citizens should not be able to vote in any elections; local, state or federal level," Jen Miller, the director of the League of Women Voters, said. "They also are concerned that boards of elections would have to have two registration systems, one for those green card holders who could only vote in local elections and one for all citizens who can vote in all elections."

There are two sides to the issue, with some saying communities should at least have the option to choose whether or not to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote on local issues.

"Those opposed to Issue 2 point out that green card holders pay taxes and have kids in school and argue that green card holders are a part of society and should be able to have a voice in those local elections," Miller said.

If passed, Issue 2 would also change the age requirements for voters.

As the law currently stands in Ohio, a 17-year-old can vote early and in primaries as long as they're 18 by the general election. Issue 2 would change that, making it a requirement that all voters must be 18 years old to cast a ballot in any election.

