HOW THEY VOTED | What Ohio leaders are saying about second impeachment of President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. House of Representatives voted again to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, making him the only president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.

The move comes a week after supporters of the president led what turned out to be a deadly siege on the nation's Capitol. The House vote charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection" in direct relation to the incident.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already stated he would not call the chamber back for an emergency session, meaning a Senate trial will likely not take place until after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

HOW OHIO REPS VOTED

Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville): NO

Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus): YES

Steve Chabot (R-Cincinnati): NO

Warren Davidson (R-Troy): NO

Marcia Fudge (D-Warrensville Heights): YES

Bob Gibbs (R-Lakeville): NO

Anthony Gonzalez (R-Rocky River): YES

Bill Johnson (R-Marietta): NO

Jim Jordan (R-Urbana): NO

David Joyce (R-Russell Township): NO

Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo): YES

Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green): NO

Tim Ryan (D-Warren): YES

Steve Stivers (R-Columbus): NO

Michael Turner (R-Dayton): NO

Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati): NO

In the meantime, Ohio politicians have been vocal on their positions regarding the result of Wednesday's vote.

Here's a look at where leaders of the Buckeye State stand.

U.S. REP. MARCY KAPTUR (D-OH9)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH9) called for Trump's removal from office soon after his supporters stormed the Capitol. On Wednesday, she voted for his impeachment.

The Congresswoman released her statement following the vote in a series of tweets, minutes after the outcome was announced.

"The decision to impeach a President is a grave one – it is a vote that no Member wishes to cast in their lifetime. In my nearly four decades of service in the House, I have voted to impeach a President only twice – both times during President Trump’s term in office," Kaptur said.

She went on to claim there has been strong division in the country, blaming it largely on "lies and conspiracy theories recited at length by the President and his allies."

This is occurring because of lies and conspiracy theories recited at length by the President and his allies that no institution in this country can be trusted – that the only person worthy of the American people’s confidence is Donald Trump himself.

A week ago today, that division boiled over, culminating in a vicious attack by a mob on the U.S. Capitol, a place that holds national and international significance as the temple of liberty and representational democracy.

Members, staff, and the VP, working to certify the election results, were forced to flee for their lives as a mob of insurrectionists broke through the doors and windows, desecrated the halls, and violently attacked Capitol Police, killing one and injuring over 50.

The invaders, many in paramilitary attire, called for the execution of the Vice President, the Speaker of the House, and other Members. Some carried law-enforcement style handcuffs, bear spray, and firearms, while others erected a gallows outside and placed pipe-bombs nearby.

All the while, President Trump failed to take any meaningful steps to call off the attack, despite calls imploring him to do so as the events played out on live television. The attack was explicitly incited by Donald Trump as he dispatched marchers to the Capitol ‘to fight.’

President Trump's incitement of violent insurrection against the United States represents quite possibly the most significant example of complete moral failing by any President in American history. He must be removed from office & prevented from ever holding federal office again."

Kaptur's district stretches from her hometown of Toledo to Cleveland.

U.S. REP. BOB LATTA (R-OH5)

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH5) immediately released a detailed statement following the House vote on Wednesday, condemning the president but questioning the decision to impeach.

"The President’s reprehensible rhetoric leading up to January 6 and on that morning were a moral failure," the representative said.

However, Latta went on to claim that House Democrats have chosen to move forward with a "historically unprecedented impeachment process."

"A snap impeachment process is not consistent with the Constitution and has never been done before in American history. For these reasons, I cannot support this impeachment effort."

Latta's district encompasses a number of Toledo's suburbs, including the cities of Findlay, Bowling Green, Napoleon, Sylvania, Defiance and Van Wert, Ohio.

My complete statement on today's House impeachment vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/acfZiASecF — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 13, 2021

U.S. REP. ANTHONY GONZALEZ (R-OH16)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH16) was one of the few Republican members of the House to support the president's impeachment.

In a statement released on Twitter, Gonzalez said:

"The President of the United States helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution. In doing so, five people have died - including a Capitol Police Officer - many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken."

He went on to say:

"When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment."