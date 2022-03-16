Ohio lawmakers react to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress

Zelenskyy asked the U.S. for more support, including a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He also played a video showing the effects of the war on his citizens.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia, but acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” over his country may not happen.

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the U.S. must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports, and he showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers an emotional video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war.

Ohio lawmakers are reacting:

U.S. SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D-OHIO)

“Today President Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine needs more resources to defend itself and its freedom, and that’s what the U.S. is providing. President Biden is announcing dramatic new military assistance for Ukraine today, and I will continue working with the president to ensure Ukrainians are armed with effective military tools – including those designed to strengthen their air defenses – and are supported by strong sanctions, without needlessly escalating Putin’s war. I also share President Zelenskyy’s call for corporations to join this fight – no one should be profiting off of this invasion, from Big Oil to corporations that continue to do business in Putin’s backyard. President Zelenskyy and his people are fighting for the values Americans all share – freedom, democracy, the right to determine their own destiny – and we must all continue to stand united with them.”

U.S. SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OHIO)

President Zelenskyy gave a very powerful address. He showed his heart of courage and bravery that I know he possesses from the numerous times I’ve met with him personally. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 16, 2022

The Biden administration must respond with more lethal assistance, including the airplanes, anti-air weapons, and tightened sanctions immediately. If they won’t, then Congress must again act in a bipartisan way with more help. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 16, 2022

Congress recently provided nearly $14 billion in additional assistance for military aid and the humanitarian crisis, which I saw firsthand in Poland last weekend. This will help, but we must do more, and faster. There can be no excuse for a gap in the flow of arms to Ukraine. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 16, 2022

U.S. REP. BOB LATTA (R-BOWLING GREEN)

“President Zelensky is doing everything he can for his homeland and his people. This morning, he provided a powerful address before Congress. It is a rare occasion for the leader of a foreign nation to deliver an address before the United States House of Representatives and Senate. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addressed Congress 80 years ago in a similar manner during the darkest days of World War II where he encouraged the United States to defend freedom in Europe. President Zelensky is pleading for support not just for the benefit of the Ukrainian people, but for all countries around the world against tyranny and outright Russian aggression. Putin and his military are committing war crimes, which we have seen through various news channels. This is wrong, and must be stopped.

“It has been 16 days since I introduced the PADE Act to ensure American funds are not going towards Putin’s war efforts against an innocent nation. We must tighten our sanctions and make Putin pay for the heinous acts he is committing in Ukraine. This means we must supply more military equipment while strengthening and increasing sanctions as we work to help Ukraine.”

