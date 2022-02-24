Ohio lawmakers react to Russia invading Ukraine

Several legislators are condemning Putin's attack, which escalated to all-out war on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

In unleashing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Several Ohio lawmakers are reacting to the invasion:

U.S. REP. MARCY KAPTUR (D-TOLEDO), CO-CHAIR OF CONGRESSIONAL UKRAINE CAUCUS

“Without provocation – and in a reprehensible violation of international law – Vladimir Putin has rejected diplomacy and chosen the path of brutal and senseless war with Ukraine. By invading Ukraine, Putin has affirmed Russia’s status as a criminally rogue state, and launched an offensive against the entire world.

“Putin has repeatedly justified his aggression with lies, but the world must understand that he spills innocent blood because freedom and democracy are his true enemies. This invasion will inflict unimaginable suffering the likes of which we have not seen in recent memory.

“The great conflicts of the past have taught us that Putin’s aggression cannot be tolerated. As missiles tear through Ukraine’s skies, and tanks begin to roll through its streets – the Free World must rise up in its defense.

“Together, the United States and our allies must unleash crippling sanctions against Russia, and swiftly bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities. The security and stability of Europe – and the preservation of global liberty – are all on the line.”

U.S. REP. BOB LATTA (R-BOWLING GREEN)

Putin’s actions are unprovoked and despicable. America stands united with Ukraine and our NATO allies against the aggressions of Vladimir Putin. We will work to invoke devastating sanctions in direct response to those actions.

Marcia and I are praying for the people of Ukraine.

U.S. SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OHIO)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked, flagrant violation of international law, one that will result in senseless loss of life.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked, flagrant violation of international law, one that will result in senseless loss of life.

U.S. REP. JIM JORDAN (R-SANDUSKY)