COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine nears the ends of first year as governor, he opens about the accomplishments - and challenges - he's faced.

"This is a great state. I couldn't think of a better state to raise a family, a better state to start a business, a better state - just to live. And we're moving forward," DeWine said. "I don't think I've had any huge surprises in this job; it's pretty much what I expected I think I spent a long time preparing for this job."

DeWine hit the ground running.

Just a few months after taking office, he signed one of his first pieces of legislation, which proved to be quite controversial.

The so-called Heartbeat Bill bans abortions after the first fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill drew national attention and at the time was one of the strictest anti-abortion bills in the country.

"It's consistent with the fact that we are a pro-life administration. It's what, I believe, I think the government has a responsibility if to do nothing else to protect the most venerable members of our community," DeWine said.

However, the bill remains on hold after a legal challenge, forced by a court to block it from taking effect finding it to be unconstitutional.

When asked if he would support a total abortion ban, DeWine deferred to the court action.

"I think it's important for us to let this bill work its way to the Supreme Court, and get guidance from the Supreme Court," he said.

DeWine has worked through the year in a bipartisan way to reach several milestones. Among those: passing a state budget, a key transportation bill to address the state's crumbling roads, and H2Ohio,aimed at reducing phosphorus runoff into Lake Erie.

"Three hundred million Ohioans get their water from Lake Erie. It brings in hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in tourism with people, fishing and boating. It's just a great place to go so we have to protect it," DeWine said.

However, his efforts to address guns in the state aren't moving as swiftly. Right now, the Senate continues to mull over his Strong Ohio plan. It's a proposal aimed at reducing gun violence after the deadly shooting in Dayton back in August that left 10 people dead.

"I promised the people of the state of Ohio, the people of Dayton, Montgomery County that we would pass a bill that protected the Second Amendment, while at the same time, save lives. This bill will do both of those things," DeWine said.

DeWine's initial proposal included universal background checks on guns purchased and a red flag law to seize guns from those deemed dangerous.

"It will make us safer. It's not a guarantee that we will never have another tragedy, but it's going to save a lot of lives," he said.

As DeWine looks ahead to year two as governor, he's confident lawmakers will reach an agreements on guns and other top priorities, which include revamping the foster care systems and addressing mental health concerns.

