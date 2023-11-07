Early voting for Aug. 8 special election begins Tuesday

Ohioans will only vote on one thing Aug. 8: Issue 1, which would require any future proposed constitution amendments to pass with a 60 percent supermajority.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting for Ohio's Aug. 8 special election began Tuesday.

The last time the state held an election in August was a 2022 primary for state legislative offices. 30% of registered voters went to the polls, but multiple candidates appeared on the ballot then.

In this upcoming election, Ohioans will only vote on one thing: Issue 1, which would require any future proposed constitution amendments to pass with a 60 percent supermajority, rather than the 50 percent plus one that is currently required.

Local Democratic and Republican activists are worried about the turnout on Aug. 8, though.

Chris Joseph, chair of the Lucas County Republican Party, said it's important for everyone to understand how Constitutional amendments work and to get out and vote.

"Constitutions carry a lot more weight," he said. "They are not reviewable by the Supreme Court, and once they pass, they pass."

Issue 1 is controversial and subject to legal challenges. Proponents, including most state Republican elected leaders, say it is necessary to prevent outside special interest influence in Ohio's constitution. Opponents point out that the measure is clearly aimed at defeating a November election ballot measure to protect abortion rights in Ohio.

Some Democratic lawmakers are encouraging voters to vote no on Issue 1.

"What Issue 1 does is it removes the ability for majority rule, just as simple as that," State Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) said. "It makes it so that the minority would win as opposed to the majority would win."

State Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) said voters should vote yes, however.

"If you can't get 60% to vote in agreement then you shouldn't be changing the constitution and that's what Issue 1 is about," Merrin said. "So, if you think the constitution is good the way it is and you don't want it changed all willy nilly, then you should vote yes on issue one."

The elected officials say it's their duty to share their knowledge with the community and it's the community's duty to exercise their constitutional rights.

"What matters is you vote," Joseph said. "That's what we all want done and I would certainly hope that you either get an absentee ballot go to the early voting or vote on election day."

Proper forms of Ohio identification are required to vote and are offered for free at the BMV.

To vote early and in person you must present one of the following:

• Ohio driver’s license with current or former address

• Ohio ID with current or former address

• Interim ID from BMV

• Military ID or U.S. passport or passport card