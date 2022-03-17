'A flagrant slap in the face of democracy': NW Ohio Democratic politicians react to another round of court-rejected maps

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has until March 28 to submit a new map, making it unlikely that a May 3 primary will include state House and state Senate races.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected proposed statehouse district maps for the third time. The states' Redistricting Commission has failed to present a constitutional map in the eyes of the court, months after the original deadline to do so.

"Courts have sent people to jail for less, on a daily basis, for contempt of court," Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, said.

Fedor says the Republican-controlled commission keeps presenting gerrymandered maps in order to maintain their majority in the statehouse.

"It's hubris. They want to keep the status quo, supermajority and where politicians are ruling, not the people," Fedor said. "Democracy means people rule, not politicians."

And with Ohio's primary election currently scheduled for May 3, the delay in new maps could put that and future elections in jeopardy.

State rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, says the idea that the state would move forward without regarding what the court says is un-democratic.

"That one branch of government should ignore the other co-equal branch of government, that is absurd and it is un-American. It is a flagrant slap in the face of democracy," former Toledo mayor Hicks-Hudson said.

WTOL 11 also reached out to Republican state representatives. The majority did not respond to our request, however, Ohio state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township) did respond, saying his schedule did not give him time to do an interview.

The Ohio Supreme Court is ordering the commission to submit a new map to Secretary of State Frank LaRose by March 28.

In a memo to boards of elections, LaRose, a Republican, describes what he says are political motives for delaying the primary, including pending lawsuits.

LaRose has instructed county boards of elections to continue preparing for a May 3 primary, but without state legislative races included.

"Let there be no doubt, however, that we will continue to prepare for a May 3 primary election that includes statewide, congressional and local contests, unless directed to do otherwise by the Ohio General Assembly or a court order," LaRose writes.