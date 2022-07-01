Ohio Supreme Court denies motion for emergency stay of Ohio's six-week abortion ban

The six-week abortion ban will remain in effect after the Ohio Supreme Court denied the motion.

The Ohio Supreme Court announced that it has denied the motion for a stay of Ohio's six-week abortion ban on Friday morning.

With the announcement, the six-week abortion ban will remain in effect throughout the state of Ohio and will not allow abortion providers to block the heartbeat law.

The decision was made in regards to the case State ex rel. Preterm Cleveland v. Yost, which was filed by abortion providers in Ohio on Wednesday, June 29.

CASE ANNOUNCMENT: In State ex rel. Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost, @OHSupremeCourt denied relators’ motion for an emergency stay. https://t.co/ejxiXOlqWD pic.twitter.com/pgllkTqoVw — Ohio Supreme Court (@OHSupremeCourt) July 1, 2022

Those included in the lawsuit were:

The American Civil Liberties Union

ACLU of Ohio

Planned Parenthood Federation of America

WilmerHale law firm

The lawsuit was filed just days after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned a precedent set in Roe v. Wade that allowed women the constitutional right to have an abortion.

Only hours later, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed court motions to put the Ohio heartbeat bill into place.

Later that day, a federal judge lifted the injunction resulting in the bill becoming the Ohio heartbeat law, which lowered the gestational age limit from 22 weeks to around six weeks or when cardiac activity is detected.

