LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge has invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements, weeks after a U.S. appeals court affirmed his decision to strike down similar rules elsewhere.

The short order came from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. He earlier invalidated Arkansas' requirement that low-income people work for government-provided health insurance, dealing a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to remake Medicaid.

The ruling means Michigan can't enforce the work requirements, which went into effect Jan. 1. The law, passed in 2018 and signed by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, requires able-bodied adults receiving Medicaid under the Healthy Michigan Plan to complete 20 hours each week, or 80 hours per month, of “workforce engagement” activities such as working or going to school.

Four Michigan residents sued the federal government in November, with assistance from advocacy groups.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration had asked for a quick ruling, saying there was no dispute Michigan's requirements are illegal, too.

