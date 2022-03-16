Law makers choose sides over DeWine's Constitutional Carry Law

The Ohio Governor signed a bill into law making concealed weapons permits optional for people legally allowed to carry a gun, and law makers have chosen sides.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that made concealed weapon permits optional for people legally allowed to carry a gun. WTOL 11 reached out to several lawmakers across the aisle to learn who was for and against this bill.

This bill, nicknamed 'Constitutional Carry', makes the concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun in Ohio. Gun owners can still apply for the conceal permit under this bill, it allows them to carry a concealed weapon in other states with reciprocity agreements that recognize the permit.

In Toledo's Attic on Adams, the Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nan Whaley hosted an intimate sit down to talk with voters. One topic of discussion was the 'Constitutional Carry' law signed by Governor DeWine.

"This conceal carry bill makes every community less safe. The Fraternal Order of Police, police chiefs, public health, everyone is against it. Mike DeWine knows better. He's too afraid to stand up to the extremist in his party and do the right thing," Whaley said.

According to Whaley, the emphasis is not on those who own a gun and use it responsibly. But the focus should be on keeping guns out of the hands of those who would use them improperly.

WTOL 11 did reach out to Governor DeWine for a response. However, it was late in the day, thus we were not able to get a statement. Republican Senator Theresa Gavarone was willing to give a statement in support of DeWine's decision.

"I think it is problematic that currently you can walk down any street in Ohio with a gun on your hip, but the second it starts raining and you put on a jacket, you somehow become a criminal. You don't need a government-approved license to openly carry a gun in Ohio. So, it only makes sense that you should not be required to get a license to carry concealed, and I was proud to co-sponsor and see the Governor sign this pro-2nd amendment legislation," Gavarone said.

Perrysburg Republican State Representative Haraz Ghanbari also gave a statement on the bill.

"I fully support the 2nd Amendment and the constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to carry a firearm. In an age when police are defunded and criminals are attacking with impunity, I believe those who wish to carry for protection should be allowed to do so. Simultaneously, I encourage every citizen that possesses a firearm to seek proper training and act responsibly – especially when interacting with our women and men of law enforcement," Ghanbari said.