Elections boards directed to place candidates on ballots based on most recent redistricting maps

Ohio State Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued the guidance before the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled on the constitutionality of the new legislative maps.

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose offered guidance to Ohio’s boards of elections on Saturday, two days after the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a third set of legislative maps.

The guidance was made to address concerns over the state’s upcoming May 3 primary which has been up in the air after the Ohio State Supreme Court rejected the commission’s two previous maps as unfairly favoring Republicans, in violation of the state’s constitution.

On Saturday, LaRose directed the boards of election to begin the process of placing candidates for the General Assembly and central committees on the May 3 ballot based on the new maps.

The supreme court has yet to weigh in on whether the new maps will pass constitutional muster.

Opponents of the new legislative maps have until Monday to file an objection.

The court’s previous rulings have put into question the ability of elections boards to prepare ballots (including overseas ballots), test machines and certify candidate’s in a timely manner.

LaRose also submitted a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Defense seeking more time to prepare and deliver ballots to military voters overseas.

Federal law stipulates that overseas ballots need to go out by March 18.

Secretary of State LaRose, is one of five Republicans on the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission, along with governor Mike DeWine.

LaRose had previously said it was too late to hold a single primary for all races on May 3.